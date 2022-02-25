“Woman's month for the city of Nantes, a veiled woman on the streets of the city. Unacceptable complacency towards Islamism! This is the real threat that hangs over France! ”.



Thus Eric Ciotti, a senior leader of the Gaullist party, denounces the municipal billboards of a large city lost to Islamization.



We are in Nantes, the City of the Dukes of Brittany, steeped in history on the Loire estuary, the city of the great writer Jules Verne, the father of science fiction. His story is emblematic of how Europe is sinking.



“I know the city where I was born very well and I started to be a journalist” says Ivan Rioufol of Le Figaro. “When I left Nantes in 1984, it was tranquility itself, even in the most popular neighborhoods. Immigrants were a minority. Today Nantes has become Lebanese. And its history is that of France ”.



How did it happen in this city of 300,000 inhabitants?



Five years ago, the Basilica of Saint-Nicolas in Nantes was almost destroyed by a fire. It had completed a refurbishment and was in perfect condition.



The city is teeming with mosques. “The Malakoff mosque seats 1,200 and has erected a 17-meter minaret,” writes Rioufol. "In addition to this 'cathedral mosque' there are four other mosques, not to mention the neighboring ones. This influence of Islam accompanied the new settlement of the working class neighborhoods, under the encouragement of the socialist municipalities ”. Today there are ten mosques in Nantes.



The Assalam Mosque was built with Qatari money. But not only. As Le Figaro recounts, "the Assalam mosque was built on land sold by the municipality, benefiting from a 'cultural' contribution of 200,000 euros and a loan guarantee of 346,800 euros". The city financed its own self-conquest. And who was the mayor of the city at the time of the financing and the agreement with Qatar? Jean-Marc Ayrault, mayor of Nantes from 1989 to 2012 and socialist prime minister of France from 2021 to 2014 ...

Pierre Vermeren tells it in his book Déni français: "In Nantes, Jean-Marc Ayrault practiced a patronage that led to the construction of three, four, community mosques distributed among the Muslim Brotherhood, Morocco and Turkey, as well as a Salafi mosque on the outskirts of his city. He is accused, like the former mayor of Paris, of violating the cult funding law. In Bordeaux, Alain Juppé (former Gaullist leader and foreign minister) canceled the Great Mosque project when it was discovered that the funds came from Qatar and Azerbaijan… ”.



In Nantes, the old St. Christopher's Church has become a mosque. "In 1984, my last article for Presse-Océan was dedicated to the small and only mosque in the Malakoff district, installed in place of the ancient church of San Cristoforo," says Ivan Rioufol. "Since then, this modest building has given way to the Arrahma Mosque."



Because where we become de-Christian, Islam takes over. In Nantes, many churches have been liquidated. L'Express publishes a report on the Jesuit church in Nantes: now it is a furniture showplace...

"Today in France there is a peaceful destruction of the Christian roots, and the atheist that I am will not go against the evidence", wrote the philosopher Michel Onfray after the fire of the Nantes basilica.



And it goes without saying that demographics are the breeding ground for civilization change.



“The percentage of minors under 18 born to non-European parents has exploded, and often doubled, in the last thirty years” writes Jean-Paul Gurévitch, one of the leading scholars of the phenomenon, in Valeurs Actuelles. “The explosion hits large provincial cities like Nantes…”.



It is not surprising then that the high schools of Nantes today organize visits to mosques ... Or that the Nouvel Obs publishes surveys on the "polygamists of Nantes".



Fearful politicians, demographics that are overturned, Islamic regimes that invest mountains of money, churches that are emptied ... This is the ink with which this postcard was written from the city made famous by the edict with which King Henry IV in 1598 put an end to the wars of religion that had ravaged Europe.

Another religious war is now taking place there, its weapons are propaganda, population, preaching and the conquest of territory and minds, but only a part is fighting it and the only surrender on the horizon is that of the authorities.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.