Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej (Meretz) believes in the stability of the government and claims that its policy is led by the right-wing parties in the coalition.

In an interview with the Yediot Aharonot newspaper, Frej was asked what should be done so as not to be dragged into a round of fighting in the wake of the riots in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem.

"Courage and leadership," he replied. "The problem there is not because of real estate, but is political in nature. This is land that indeed belongs to the Jews, based on land registry records from before the establishment of the state, but it is an issue that is resolved politically."

"Arabs also have land in Jaffa and Haifa and Talbiya. I try to get into the head of every Zionist Jew right now and think about where they want to go. There are three million Palestinians in the West Bank and 2.2 million residents in Gaza, what will happen in 50 years?"

"Forget the two-state solution, but at least let them live with dignity. It is impossible to leave the situation as it is," the minister added.

Asked whether Meretz will be supportive from the government should the situation escalate into a military operation, Frej replied, "Every country has the right to defend itself, but why should I think about fighting now? I will find a solution to that when that happens. I want security no less than you, the State of Israel is my country no less than it is yours and I want it to be strong and secure."