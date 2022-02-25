The White House on Thursday condemned “credible” reports that Russian soldiers are holding staff of the Chernobyl nuclear waste storage facility hostage.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the US is “outraged” and requests their release.

“We’re outraged by credible reports that Russian soldiers are currently holding the staff of the Chernobyl facilities hostage,” Psaki said during Thursday’s White House press briefing, according to Politico.

“This unlawful and dangerous hostage taking, which could end the routine civil service efforts required to maintain and protect the nuclear waste facilities, is obviously incredibly alarming and greatly concerning. We condemn it, and we request their release,” she added.

Earlier on Thursday, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a war on Ukraine, Russian forces took over the decommissioned nuclear power plant, which was the scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a statement on Thursday calling the attempt by Russian forces to take control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant a “declaration of war against Europe.”

“Russian occupation forces are trying to size the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant,” he said. “Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated.”