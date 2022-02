The children of Israel, rebounding from the folly of the golden calf, roll up their sleeves, and get to work building a Sanctuary in which HaShem can rest His presence amongst His people.

Every man and woman, their hearts filled with a spirit of generosity gives of their possessions for the building of the Tabernacle.

Their hearts imbued with wisdom and understanding and knowledge, they set out to fulfill G-d's desire for a Place among His people. They approve of Betzalel as their foreman.