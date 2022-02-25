The construction of the tabernacle in this week’s Torah portion of Vayakhel was a work of the heart: Israel’s response in coming forward with the materials to build the sanctuary is described as "everyone whose heart motivates him; every wise-hearted person, everyone whose heart inspired him" – Why is this commandment, more than any other, seemingly dependent on the heart?

Jim Long has been visiting Israel for several weeks and on the eve of his departure back to Arkansas, Jim and Rabbi Chaim Richman recorded this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast and share their hearts as well, responding to a viewer’s comments about how people reconcile with G-d.

What do the sacrifices in the Holy Temple accomplish, and does the messiah have a role in each individual’s relationship with the Creator?