Over 150 senior Russian officials have signed an open letter denouncing President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Daily Mail.

The municipal deputies warned that military force by Putin was not justified and called it “an unprecedented atrocity.”

They added they were “convinced” that Russia’s citizenry did not back the invasion, personally blaming Putin for ordering Russian troops to occupy Ukraine.

The letter called the invasion an assault “for which there is no justification.” In it, the officials encouraged Russians “not to participate in the aggression.” They also called for people to speak out against it – “only massive popular condemnation can stop the war.”

Signatories – described in the letter as being “elected by the people” in a possible swipe at Putin – included five Moscow deputies and several Saint Petersburg officials.

"The decision to attack was made personally by Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the letter said. “ We are convinced that the citizens of Russia did not give him such a mandate.”

It warned of “catastrophic consequences” in which “thousands of people will die, be injured and maimed, cities dear to many Russians will be destroyed.”

Going on to say that Russia would be condemned by the international community leading to “isolation, rising prices and poverty,” the letter explained that “hopes for a good life in Russia are crumbling before our eyes.”

'We urge you not to participate in the aggression and not to approve of it. Please don't be silent. Only massive popular condemnation can stop the war,” the officials wrote.