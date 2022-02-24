The Canadian embassy in Ukraine, which had been relocated to Lviv, was closed and its staff transported out of the country as Russia’s invasion began on Thursday, CBC News reported.

A source told the public broadcaster that the staff were evacuated across the border into Poland.

The embassy had been moved earlier in February from capital city Kyiv to Lviv in Western Ukraine as a security precaution due to ongoing tensions with Russia.

On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced Russia’s military assault on Ukraine, demanding that Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately withdraw his military.

"Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia's egregious attack on Ukraine," Trudeau said.

"These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They are also in violation of Russia's obligations under international law and the Charter of the United Nations."

Trudeau, who met on Thursday morning with other G7 leaders, said he would partner with NATO and other allies to "to collectively respond to these reckless and dangerous acts, including by imposing significant sanctions in addition to those already announced.”

"Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected and the Ukrainian people must be free to determine their own future," he said.

A Canadian government spokesperson said that Canada would use all means at its disposal to ensure that Russia’s actions will not go “unpunished.”

On Monday, Canada announced the deployment of an additional 460 army, air force and navy troops to NATO’s Eastern European mission protecting allies that border Russia.