The chief rabbi of Russia on Thursday called on local Jews to pray for peace, after fighting broke out on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Rabbi Berel Lazar, Chief Rabbi of Russia, urged Russian Jews to pray this coming Sabbath on behalf of the region’s citizens and the security of the Jewish community.

“Peace is one of the names of God,” wrote Rabbi Lazar in a letter released Thursday, “whom we pray to every day to give peace between man and fellow, and between the different nations, and that is also what we want. And we will do everything in our power to enable everyone to live together in peace.”

“We call for prayers that no blood be shed, heaven forbid, and of course to offer any support to anyone now in travails, in particular those who have been forced to leave their homes, the people who now require tangible help, along with the emotional assistance. We must open our hearts to everyone, out of faith and security, and then we will merit to have calm.”

Hundreds of congregations across Russia announced that in response to the chief rabbi’s request, they will hold additional Torah classes, prayer services, or recitations of Psalms.

Jewish charities across the country have also distributed early Purim food packages, in order to assist those in need due to the conflict.