A child was killed when Russian shelling struck an apartment building in Chuhuiv, Ukraine, Thursday morning, the State Emergency Service Ukrinform reported.

"A minor boy was killed in an explosion. Some people have been wounded. Rescuers have evacuated 15 residents from the burning building. The fire was localized at 09:50, and is currently being extinguished," Ukrinform wrote on its Facebook page.

Footage from the scene shows a fire blazing in at least one apartment on the building's top floor and debris scattered across the ground.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale military attack on Ukraine early Thursday morning.

The Ukrainian government on Thursday morning said that over 40 of its soldiers had been killed by Russian fire, and dozens more were injured.

For its part, Ukraine has said that around 50 "Russian occupiers" have been killed.