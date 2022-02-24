Today (Thursday) at 5am the Jewish communities across Ukraine, including Uman, were woken up by the blasts of bombs falling nearby. Russia had invaded Ukraine in the early hours of the morning, in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called “an act of war.”

Martial law has been introduced throughout the country, and the members of the Jewish community are in mortal danger. They need to escape Ukraine by journeying to the border as soon as possible. Rabbi Peretz Krohn, a local rabbi in Uman, has relayed an urgent message to worldwide Jewry:

Russia has invaded Ukraine and bombs are falling close to Uman. 4 people in the city have already been killed, and the Jewish community is afraid for their lives. There is a huge panic in the kehillah. People want to get out as soon as possible.

CLICK HERE TO SAVE THE JEWS OF UKRAINE

Buses are not running, but local citizens with private cars can rescue us and take us to the border to escape Ukraine - BUT they are charging enormous sums and they want to be paid in advance.

Women and children, entire families - we are waiting for the intense bombing to stop and then the cars will start leaving the city. We need money urgently to pay the drivers and save our lives. A generous donation of $550 will go a long way towards saving the lives of the Jewish community in Uman and in Ukraine.

May you have only blessings, and may we see miracles in this terrible time.

The Jews in Ukraine are under fire. Hundreds of refugees are fleeing their homes. They must make it to the border as soon as possible to save their lives, and we can help them.

