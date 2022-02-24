"Twice in the past year we've learned a lesson - from Afghanistan and now from Ukraine - on why we must never rely on international security assessments." These words were written by Omri Casspi, former professional basketball player with Maccabi Tel Aviv, the first Israeli to play with the NBA.

Writing on Facebook following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Casspi compared the promises made by the United States of America to Ukraine, to similar promise made in the past to Israel in return for Israel's evacuation of communities to be ceded to the Arabs.

"It's vital to remember and engrave this on our minds, especially today - every inch of territory ceded becomes a base for hostile attacks against us," Casspi warned, adding that, "international guarantees and security arrangements in return for withdrawals, no matter how robust, are not an option."

Most of the comments on Casspi's post were supportive, although some people voiced criticism.