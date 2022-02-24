Former Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Leon on Thursday morning described the Foreign Ministry's activities to aid Israelis in eastern Europe and called on every Israeli to leave the conflict zones.

"We are following the situation, and we still do not have clear information regarding the scope of the attack and the location," Leon told Kol Hai Radio. "No one can really know what is happening because there is disinformation on both sides. What is certain is that we have a responsibility to the Israelis who are there."

"For two weeks already we are calling on Israelis to leave the country while it is still possible. We estimated that there are about 12,000 Israelis in Ukraine - around 4,000 came to Israel and we estimate that another portion left to other countries. That means that right now there are 7-8 [thousand] Israelis who have remained in Ukraine, and many more local Jews.

"We are very concerned about what is happening, and we call from here to those who hear us: Take yourselves and come westward. Obviously you need to listen to the instructions of local security forces, but do not wait. Until now you waited - this is the time not to wait."

Leon added: "We reinforced the staff at the embassy and we moved it to Lviv, on the Polish border. From there we are reinforcing from all sorts of places in Europe - we are bringing people who will be at the Ukrainian border crossings. We are organizing it to help so that if we see an Israeli passport at the border - we will first of all help him cross the border into the neighboring European countries, and from there to Israel or to wherever they want."

"The job of the Embassy is to continue to provide service, so long as the situation allows that. We are there and we even reinforced the staff, and may G-d protect us and all of His nation of Israel. We really do not know what the new day will bring."

