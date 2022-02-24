Israeli President Isaac Herzog landed Thursday morning in Athens, Greece, on a state visit, and was received with a state ceremony at the Presidential Mansion.

Herzog was personally welcomed by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of the Hellenic Republic. During the ceremony, both nations’ anthems were played, the delegations were presented, and the presidents reviewed the Greek honor guard.

After landing in Athens, President Herzog laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, after which he proceeded to the Presidential Mansion in Athens for a diplomatic working meeting with the Greek President.

At the start of the meeting with President Sakellaropoulou, President Isaac Herzog addressed Thursday morning’s developments in Ukraine and said: “Madam President, this is undoubtedly a historic moment, and a very complicated one. Like you, I too feel great sorrow and concern about a humanitarian tragedy and, God forbid, injury to innocent civilians. Like many around the world I pray for peace to return between Russia and Ukraine. Israel, as our government has communicated, supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”

“At this opportunity, I call on all Israeli citizens situated in Ukraine to return to Israel immediately, through the land crossings at the moment. We are of course concerned for the fate of the Jewish community in Ukraine, and we shall offer every possible humanitarian cooperation to the Government of Ukraine in partnership with and together with other partners.”

Herzog then noted the warm bilateral relations between Israel and Greece and said: “This visit was planned as an expression of the friendship and bold partnership between our countries, a strategic partnership, certainly in the Mediterranean. This partnership is rooted chiefly in our shared values, our shared interests, our friendship, and our great proximity.”

“Madam President, I invite you to Israel, where you will see how strong, admired, and beloved Greek culture is. I believe, and I have from the first moment I entered office, that all nations in this region of the Mediterranean must work together, certainly in the face of common challenges, such as the climate crisis, and I am sure that our conversations on this matter will be very important. My visit is taking place to produce additional results for the excellent relations between our states, in terms of culture, history, values, and especially—on the human level.”

The President concluded by saying: “Thank you for opening your home, for the warm invitation, and I hope the whole world will know better days.”