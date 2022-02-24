During Knesset discussions on the housing crisis in the haredi community, it became clear that mayors of mixed cities are refusing to absorb haredim.

According to them, the reason they do not advance construction for the haredi community is that the costs are higher.

Two weeks ago, the Construction and Housing Ministry's Director General said that the mayors are claiming that haredi residents cost the authority 30,000 NIS, while non-haredi residents cost just nine thousand NIS.

MK Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) turned to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), asking her to investigate whether these reports are true.

According to the Construction and Housing Ministry, the leaders of local authorities do not advance construction intended for the haredi community because they claim that "a haredi resident costs the local authority more than a non-haredi resident," Maklev said.

"However, our investigations show that these figures are not true. A haredi resident is excluded from many things and does not receive the service which he is entitled to, such as in culture and other matters. And the Interior Ministry has also not said such a thing."

Turning to Shaked, he said, "Would you be able to advance an in-depth investigation of this matter, which will provide a clear answer as to whether a haredi resident costs more, as they say, or if he does not?"

Shaked responded that her ministry will conduct an in-depth evaluation of the costs of haredi residents to local authorities.