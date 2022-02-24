After G-d forgives the people for the sin of the Golden Calf, He commands them to begin the construction of the tabernacle We read a verse in the Torah portion that seems to repeat a concept unnecessarily;

Every man whose heart uplifted him came, and everyone whose spirit inspired him to generosity brought the offering of Hashem for the work of the Tent of Meeting, for all its service, and for the holy garments.”( Exodus 35:21)

The terms “whose heart uplifted him came” and “everyone whose spirit inspired him to generosity brought” seem to be relating the same thought.

They came to offer and to create even though they had no training or experience during that bondage in Egypt. They simply came .

Ramban writes“There was no one among them (the people) who learned these skills from a teacher. They received no formal training. Rather, they found within themselves (their nature) that they could perform these tasks and they came before Moshe and said, ‘We will do whatever the master requires’.”

Hashem calls all the WISE HEARTED people to gather under the leadership of two Artisans.

Betzalel and Oholiav and every wise hearted (CHACHAM LEV) man into whom G-d had imbued wisdom and insight to know how to do, shall do all the work of the service of the Holy, according to all that Hashem has commanded.2And Moshe called Betzalel and Oholiav and every wise hearted (CHACHAM LEV ) man into whose heart Hashem had given wisdom, everyone whose heart lifted him up to approach the work to do it. (Exodus 36:1-2).”

The term CHACHAM LEV (wise hearted) needs to be understood.

Wisdom (Chochma) seems to be rooted in a logical clear thinking and emotionless process. The Heart in Biblical terms, on the other hand, is the seat of emotion that defies and sometimes supersedes logic.

What then can that blend of a Heart imbued with Wisdom mean?

Perhaps the names of these two artisans will give us a clue.

Betzalel whose name means" BeTzel E-L/ in the shadow of G-d" teaches us the first lesson.

The heart is a very powerful part of our soulful existence yet it can lead us astray with the confusing passions of our hearts. "and you shall not wander after your hearts and after your eyes after which you are going astray." (Deiteronomy 15:39)

A Wise Heart gives the soul the wisdom(Chochma) to stay within the parameters of Hashem's will.

That is to say "In The Shadow of G-d".

Ohaliav's name literally translates as Ohali Av/ My tent is my Father”. It is in that tent that I experience the intimacy and the love of my Father Hashem. In the tent of my Father, I develop the desire to do the will of my Beloved.

As King David is to write;

One thing I ask of Hashem, that I seek-that I may dwell in the house of Hashem all the days of my life, to see the pleasantness of Hashem and to visit( LEVAKER) His Temple every morning.(psalm 27:4)

The word levaker means “to contemplate” but it also means to visit.

The Hassidic masters ask" If King David was asking to dwell in the house of Hashem all the days of his life,why would he also ask to visit His Temple every morning?

They respond that what King David was truly asking for, was to dwell before Hashem's Presence all the days of his life, but to never lose the awe of a visitor.

The Love and Awe of G-d is the basis of the wise hearted servant.

And now, Israel, what does Hashem your G-d ask of you but to fear Hashem your G-d, to walk in obedience to him, to love him, to serve Hashem your G-d with all your heart and with all your soul” (Deuteronomy 10:12)

Le Ilui Nishmat Yehudit bat Sinai ve Golda Yocheved Z":L