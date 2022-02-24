In an attempt to bolster Israeli agriculture in the Galilee and Golan Heights, Israel's Agriculture Ministry is initiating a plan to offer young people dozens of dunams of land for agriculture, as well as a plot on which to build a home nearby, Israel Hayom reported.

In recent decades, Israel's periphery is suffering from a significant loss of young residents, who prefer living in central Israel, where there are more employment opportunities. In the agriculture industry, the effect of this is especially felt: agricultural crime, the reforms for imports and customs, and even global warming, have all hit the industry and led many to abandon agriculture. Very few continue in their parents' path, and even fewer join the industry on their own and increase Israel's product.

In an attempt to break this trend, the Agriculture Ministry initiated this plan, which offers new farmers who come to the Galilee and Golan Heights land to work. Every farmer will also receive a plot of land to build a home in one of the towns, which will absorb him. The agricultural land and the plot to build a home will be granted at no cost. At the same time, the Ministry will subsidize up to 40% of the cost of preparing the land and planting, or up to one million NIS.

The towns which will be included in the plan are Odem, Alonei Habashan, Metula, Neve Ativ, Yonatan, Meitzar, Ne'ot Golan, Kidat Tsvi, Keshet, Sha'al, Dalton, Even Menachem, Kerem Ben Zimra, Safsufa, Ben Ami, and Liman.

Agriculture Minister Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) said, "This is an important step which is an inseparable part of the reform in agriculture. We are placing a special emphasis on making the industry more youthful and absorbing new forces, because we understand that this is the only way that Israeli agriculture will continue."