After two turbulent days, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will present on Thursday to the leaders of the coalition parties a compromise on the pensions of permanent IDF personnel.

According to a report by Dafna Liel of Channel 12 News, Bennett will propose that the law be passed in its first reading in the Knesset, and then there will be a new discussion of its details prior to its passage in its second and third readings. However, it is unclear whether the various parties will accept the offer.

The current crisis in the coalition started when Defense Minister Benny Gantz demanded that the law on the expansion of military pensions be approved. When that demand was not met, Gantz announced that members of his Blue and White party would boycott votes in the Knesset.

Bennett wishes to bring this saga to an end, and will therefore convene the leaders of the parties in the coalition on Thursday. He is expected to offer them a compromise: The military pensions bill will first pass in its first reading, and then it will be possible to discuss its details in more depth and make changes if necessary.

The compromise is also likely to run into difficulties, as Labor and Meretz demand that Gantz declare in advance that the law may change, and not just settle for a discussion. Gantz, on the other hand, is unwilling to commit to this.