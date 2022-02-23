The director general of the Otzma Yehudit Party, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, was attacked on Wednesday evening as he was leaving the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Four Arab rioters kicked Wasserlauf’s vehicle, and cursed and pushed him.

Wasserlauf had arrived at the neighborhood to attend a meeting with Itamar MK Ben Gvir in the bureau Ben Gvir had set up in the neighborhood, but a police officer at the scene forbade him from entering by order from above.

The meeting was held outside the bureau compound, and a riot broke out when local Arabs cursed MK Ben Gvir and his aides and shouted profanities.

Ben Gvir said in response, "This incident joins repeated incidents of violence and harassment in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood. This shows the lawlessness and helplessness of the Israel Police in dealing with the security of the lives of the residents of the neighborhood, and it is time for the Public Security Minister to resign, before there are any deaths, God forbid."