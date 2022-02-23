The Ukrainian parliament has approved a 30-day state of emergency in light of the Russian military incursion into the eastern part of the country.

The state of emergency allows authorities to restrict movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organizations “in the interests of national security and public order," AP reported.

Reuters reported the Ukrainian government has also announced compulsory military service for all men of fighting age.

"Predicting what might be the next step of Russia, the separatists or the personal decisions of the Russian president - I cannot say," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, according to Reuters.

The restrictions are to come into effect on Thursday.