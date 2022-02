An unconventional car accident occurred on Wednesday when an articulated bus split into two following a collision between the bus and a private vehicle on the Yigal Yadin Road near Jerusalem.

One person was lightly injured in the incident and was treated on the scene by Magen David Adom teams.

Footage from the scene posted on social media shows how the part behind the "accordion" disconnected from the front, with only a few cables left connected.The bus was severely damaged in the front as well.