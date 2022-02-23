A college in Milton, Massachusetts, an affluent Boston suburb, was once again the target of hate as Nazi graffiti was discovered Tuesday morning, Boston25 News reported.

The swastika found in a Curry College residence hall was the latest in multiple hate messages found on campus in the last month, according to the college.

The incidents at Curry College began January 27, when International Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed worldwide, with reports of drawings of swastikas and discriminatory and hateful language.

Numerous other similar incidents were reported over the next few weeks. After threats against the school’s black community that mentioned a specific date, February 22, Curry temporarily shifted its classes online last week.

“To ensure our students had the maximum opportunity to continue their studies and to provide as much comfort as possible to our community, we offered flexible learning options last week...this included in-person and hybrid learning options,” a school spokesperson announced. “All classes were fully online today, Tuesday, February 22. We are continuing flexible learning options for the rest of the week.”

Prior to Tuesday, the most recent incidents were discovered on Feb. 14 and 15 in the restroom and laundry room of a residence hall.

In addition to the incident targeting the black community, which came amid a string of bomb threats to historically black colleges nationwide, the second incident was a drawn swastika and racist hate language.

Milton police and the Curry College Department of Public Safety have deployed additional officers to protect students and staff, officials said.

“We are determined to keep our campus a safe, welcoming, and diverse place of learning,” a school spokesperson told Boston25. “We will continue to diligently address these matters while also offering support and care to our community, and importantly to any and all individuals directly affected.”