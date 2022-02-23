Canadian Holocaust survivor Max Eisen will be honoured with the Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI) International Award for Human rights for his work advancing Holocaust education and promoting human rights.

In addition, AGPI will establish the Max Eisen Holocaust Education Fund in recognition of Eisen's dedication to promoting Holocaust awareness. The fund will work to “counter Holocaust denial and distortion.”

Eisen, who survived Auschwitz and was the only member of his family to survivor the Holocaust, was recently awarded the Order of Canada.

Besides writing his memoir, “By Chance Alone,” he has also received many awards and three honorary doctorates.

“We cannot think of anyone more deserving of this recognition. Mr. Eisen is a leading Canadian voice who has spent his entire life promoting pluralism, inclusivity and respect,” AGPI's vice presidents, Leora Shemesh and Justin Linden, said.

The co-chairs of AGPI's Board of Governors, Dr. Mark Korman and Dr. Philip Solomon, added: "We had the honour and privilege of travelling with Max Eisen to the death camps and, in particular, to Auschwitz. Mr. Eisen was tireless in his pursuit to educate everyone and carry forward his promise to his father: never to forget."

Eisen will be honoured by AGPI at its upcoming Crystal Ball fundraising benefit on May 26, featuring “an array of Canada's top corporate, philanthropic and civil society leaders.”

The organization’s first International Award for Human Rights was given in 2021 to Bob Rae, Canada's permanent ambassador to the United Nations.