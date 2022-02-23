A disaster was avoided on Monday in the city of Ashdod after a man passed out while driving and his car continued moving along the road.

According to Ashdodnet, the driver lost consciousness for medical reasons. Another driver on the road noticed the man's head slumped over and approached with his vehicle, stopping the unconscious man's car in its tracks by lightly running into it.

Afterward, the driver and others hurried up to the stopped car and, after they failed to open the door, the back window was smashed and the unconscious man extricated.

The driver and others continued to administer first aid to the unconscious man until an emergency response team and evacuated the man to the hospital.

Last Wednesday, A driving student passed out and died while taking a driving exam in southern Israel.

The incident occurred in the western Negev town of Sderot, on Herzog Boulevard, when a 59-year-old man was taking a driving test.

In the middle of the test, the man lost consciousness, prompting the examiner to call for help.

While awaiting the arrival of first responders, the examiner attempted to resuscitate the driver, but to no avail.

MDA paramedics later arrived on the scene and evacuated the driver to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, where he was declared dead.