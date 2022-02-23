The Ministry of Justice held a crucial discussion today on connecting electricity infrastructure to the "young communities" of Judea and Samaria.

The hearing was held with Adv. Carmit Yulis, Deputy Attorney General for Civil Law Affairs, with the participation of officials in the Ministry of Defense and Justice.

At the meeting, agreements were reached on the wording of the order that will allow the Minister of Defense to connect at least thirty localities and outposts in Judea and Samaria, through an order of the head of the Central Command.

Yesterday, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked visited the young community of Avigayil together with the chairman of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, Yochai Damari, the chairman of the Yamina faction, MK Nir Orbach.

Shaked said that "the community of Avigayil is a community that I have personally accompanied for many, many years. We are working under the leadership of the Minister of Defense to authorize electricity - this is the basic condition, and also to authorize the entire community and prevent Palestinian takeover in Area C."