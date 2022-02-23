Several months ago, the Jewish world was moved by a heartfelt letter written by Aidel Gottesman, a girl who was desperately trying to raise the funds needed to save the life of her mother, Sara Gottesman who was battling a vicious form of lung cancer.

“My mother is an amazing woman. Our lives have been filled with ups and downs, but she has always been our constant- Strong, smart, loving, and always so wise. But now, everything has changed,” Aidel poured her heart out on crowdfunding text.

“...Please, have mercy on me and my siblings and help us save her life. We need her. We know we're just kids, but with your help we can really save her before her time is up.”

Thanks to hundreds of donors who were touched by her story, Aidel successfully raised thousands of dollars and was able to save her mother Sara’s life in miraculous timing. Now, three months later, after surviving her narrow escape from death, Sara Gottesman herself has a message for the public.

“With deep gratitude, I am humbly turning to you again. My daughter Aidel, who spearheaded the entire campaign that saved my life, is thank G-d a bride. I am still very weak and can’t work yet, and after this crazy year, we have literally no money left. We have nothing to pay for her wedding.

"Aidel is the reason I am alive today. She is the kindest, most incredible human that I know and I don’t have a single penny to help her when she needs it the most. Please help us make her a simple wedding with dignity. Please help us buy her the things that every Kallah needs on her wedding day and beyond.

"She’s been through so much this year. Noone deserves it more than her.”

Funds are being collected by Keter Torah Inc to help Aidel Gottesman get married when her parents don’t have the resources. In Sara’s words, no one deserves it more than her.