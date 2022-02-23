The Knesset on Wednesday approved in preliminary reading a bill that would require the possession of an epinephrine injection device in educational institutions, public places, restaurants and eateries.

30 Knesset members supported the bill, none opposed. The proposal will now be forwarded to the Health Committee.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), who initiated the law, said: "I am happy that for the first time a bill to save lives that I initiated, to obligate restaurants and eateries to possess an Epipen device to treat people suffering from allergy, was approved with a majority of 30 for and 0 against. I will continue to act and work for you. "