A total of 12,101 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Tuesday, Israel's Health Ministry reported Wednesday morning.

The new cases represent 14.37% of COVID-19 test results received that same day.

Hospitalized around Israel are 1,539 coronavirus patients, among them 693 whose condition is serious or worse.

The condition of 278 COVID-19 patients is critical, and 240 are intubated - a rise since Tuesday. Twenty-six others are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

On Tuesday, at least eight coronavirus patients died, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths to 10,040 since the start of the pandemic. Since the beginning of the week, 60 people died in Israel due to the virus: 30 on Sunday, 22 on Monday, and eight reported so far as having died on Tuesday.

There are currently 110,205 active coronavirus cases in Israel.