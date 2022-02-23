The Blue and White party, a member of the coalition government, announced Wednesday morning that it will continue its partial boycott of votes in the cabinet and in the Knesset plenum, in protest of the failure to pass legislation increasing military pensions.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, the party said that it would not take part in votes on privately submitted bills, with the exception of legislation in three critical areas. Blue and White said it would vote to prevent those bills from passing.

“Blue and White and I will not compromise on the passing of these bills and government decisions which relate directly to Israeli security, the strength of the IDF, and the future and character of Israeli society,” Defense Minister and party chairman Benny Gantz said.

Blue and White issued the statement after senior coalition officials spoke with Israel National News earlier Wednesday morning, warning that any boycott by Blue and White would be “all or nothing”, and that if the party refuses to back the coalition in some votes, no legislation will be passed.

“We won’t let Blue and White lawmakers vote on only some of the coalition’s bills.”

If Blue and White maintains its partial boycott, the officials said, “no coalition bill whatsoever will be passed today, and everyone can go home.”

On Monday, Gantz launched the boycott in protest of the government's failure to promote Blue and White's bill on the expansion of military pensions.

Later on Monday, a senior Blue and White official warned that the coalition could be dismantled.

The senior official told Kan 11 News, "Bennett and Lapid must handle this, otherwise the government will disintegrate. It is impossible for those who are on the margins to lead and run the government, it will not last."