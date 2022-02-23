The condition of an infant who was placed on an ECMO (heart and lung) machine after contracting COVID-19 has now improved, Kikar Hashabbat reported Tuesday evening.

The one-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago, and was hospitalized in Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, in serious condition.

One week later, the infant was transferred to Schneider Children's Hospital, where he was hooked up to an ECMO machine and admitted to the PICU.

Towards Tuesday, the infant's condition improved, and Kikar Hashabbat was informed that he had been disconnected from the ECMO machine on Tuesday night.

The public is asked to continue praying for the recovery of Aharon Noach, the son of Chaya Ita, among the other ill of Israel.