Sources close to Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) are angry at the refusal of Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) to vote in support of a bill on pensions.

According to Israel Hayom, the sources warned that, "If there is someone who will break apart this government, it's Michaeli and the Labor party. She will bring [former Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu back to power."

"In most parties they understood that Gantz's security laws are important and they have lowered the volume over the course of the day. Only the Labor party continues to insist. It's not clear how she isn't managing to control her party."

Labor responded: "This time, as always, the Labor party will act responsibly and ethically. Gantz's method of 'hold me tight before I go back to Netanyahu' is inappropriate and disrespectful of the coalition partners. In these days, we need social sensitivity and willingness to share in the burden for the sake of the weaker sectors and for the sake of the existence of this important government. We will continue to make every effort to reach agreements, for the good of Israel's citizens."

Earlier this week, Gantz announced that his party would boycott Knesset votes, due to its failure to promote a Blue and White law on the expansion of military pensions. Later, a Blue and White official warned that the coalition was at risk of being dismantled.