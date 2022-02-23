The war in Ukraine has begun and the situation of the Jewish community there is very worrying.

As brothers who guarantee each other, we must not stand aside indifferent! Must help them!

"Hatzalah Ukraine" Director-General Mr. Shlomi Rosilio describes to us the very complex situation of the Jewish community and the plans of the organization and the preparation for the state of war that may occur at any moment:

We in the "Hatzalah Ukraine organization" prepare rescue and evacuation plans for the tens of thousands of Jews who are in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine, our location is a very strategic area because it is located in the middle of the epic center of Ukraine, we must be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

We will have to turn to the Polish border which is in Lviv about 900 km those who are capable of it, and the rest who can not escape we must find them hiding places and take care of them for all their needs.

We have to be prepared with food, medicine, and emergency equipment as quickly as possible and the costs are very high and we have no way to get started.

In addition we must prepare with security and police escort and purchase satellite communication systems in case of network crash and life-saving equipment.

Rescue Ukraine is a coalition of humanitarian, non-governmental and medical organizations from Ukraine, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Israel. Member organizations pool their resources and coordinate joint projects to provide independent and impartial relief and medical care to the victims of the war in Ukraine as well as to the Cherkasy region. Ukraine Rescue Volunteers are working on a unified strategic framework to increase the effectiveness of humanitarian response in crisis areas.

Rescue Ukraine provides humanitarian and medical assistance to the entire Cherkasy region and to the victims of the war regardless of their religion, origin or political affiliation at any time and hour.

