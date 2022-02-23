The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday sentenced a mother who injected her infant with insulin to nine months in prison, which will be served as community service, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Initially, the mother was suspected of having injected five of her ten children with insulin, despite the fact that they did not require it medically.

The woman, who has not been named but who is a resident of the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood in Jerusalem, will also compensate the child 1,000 NIS, paid in ten installments.

The woman's attorney told Kikar Hashabbat, "I am happy that the Prosecutor's Office and the court accepted my position, and that suspicions of severe abuse of five children were taken off the table, and the indictment is narrow and regarding one child."

He added: "Later, they showed compassion for the situation of the poor woman, who was punished enough by losing by losing her family, undergoing a difficult divorce, and her children are no longer being raised by her."

The woman signed a plea deal six months after the case hit the news.

Shmuel Barzilai, attorney for the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office, said that "in light of the importance of protecting the welfare of the minors, in general we in the Prosecutor's Office demand extensive prison sentences for those who commit this type of crime."

However, he added, in the current case the Prosecutor's Office accepted the recommendation for a lighter punishment due to a variety of factors, including that the woman was diagnosed by the district psychiatrist as suffering from mental illness and the woman's willingness to undergo extensive therapy, which bore fruit.

"In the unusual circumstances here, we believed that ending the harm, taking responsibility, exposing the illness, and the extensive therapy, together with the punishment she received, was the appropriate response," Barzilai added.

The infant suffered severe and irreversible brain damage as a result of his mother's insulin injections, which were caught on camera four times. However, since the family was already receiving 100% disability benefits for this child, the mother is not being charged with insurance fraud for the injections.