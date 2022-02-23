The US Supreme Court on Tuesday formally ended former President Donald Trump's bid to block the release to congressional investigators of White House records related to last year's attack on the Capitol, AFP reported.

The court's decision, issued in an unsigned order that made no comment, followed its rejection last month of Trump's emergency request to shield the documents held by the National Archives.

Trump had asked the court to stay a ruling by a federal appeals court rejecting the petition.

The Supreme Court refused the request in a decision issued on January 19, and Tuesday's announcement marks the definitive end of the line for Trump's legal fight.

Last May, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to form a commission to probe the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The bill was approved in a 252-175 vote, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

Two days later, however, Senate Republicans blocked the legislation. Senators voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed to get it over an initial hurdle.

Without any pathway forward in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would use her power to pursue a select committee in the House that will be controlled by Democrats.

The committee has so far subpoenaed a host of Trump allies, most recently his former lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

The House has already voted to hold two Trump associates - former White House senior advisor Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows - in contempt of Congress for noncompliance with the subpoena.