Iran on Tuesday chimed in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and made sure to blame the United States and NATO for the situation.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any action that could aggravate tensions," said a foreign ministry statement quoted by AFP.

Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh added that "unfortunately, the interventions and provocative actions of NATO and mainly the US have complicated the situation in the region.

"We are following the issues related to this country with sensitivity," he added.

The statement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent and later announced he would deploy "peacekeeping" forces there.

Russia’s actions prompted a response from the US, where President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the application of sanctions against Russian banks and elites.

Iran’s statement also comes as the US and Iran are engaged in efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal from which former President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.