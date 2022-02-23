Two young men in their 20s were seriously injured in an accident involving two vehicles at the Poriya junction, near Tiberias, overnight Tuesday.

A 47-year-old man was moderately injured a 31-year-old man suffered light injuries in the same accident. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the victims to Poriya Hospital in Tiberias.

Earlier on Tuesday night, three people were injured in an accident involving two vehicles on Highway 90 near the entrance to Hatzor HaGlilit.

Among the victims were a 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman who were moderately injured and a 51-year-old man who was lightly injured.

They were transferred by paramedics to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat.

On Tuesday afternoon, a two-year-old boy was brought to a Magen David Adom station in southern Israel after he was struck by a vehicle.

The station staff provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to Soroka Hospital in serious condition - where he was pronounced dead.