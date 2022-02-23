Foreign Minister Yair Lapid proposed that Minister Eli Avidar, who stepped down on Tuesday, be appointed as an ambassador "in any country he desires". The move was intended to resolve the crisis with Avidar, who refused the offer, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

Lapid's office declined to comment on the report.

In addition, according to the report, Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo offered Avidar the presidency of the Jewish Agency but Avidar flatly refused that offer as well.

Avidar, a member of Yisrael Beytenu, was a supporter of the coalition but was also a frequent critic of the government’s handling of the COVID pandemic. He announced his resignation from the government Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Avidar said that in addition to resigning as a minister, he would break away from the Yisrael Beytenu party, becoming an independent MK.

Avidar blasted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, comparing him to his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu – a frequent target of Avidar’s barbs.

“Bennett has proved that he does not feel obligated to uphold the rotational agreement,” said Avidar. “Shaked is dictating his policies.”

Bennett, Avidar continued, “was raised by Netanyahu, and is trying to imitate him at every turn.”

Despite his departure from the government, Avidar will remain a part of the coalition, and vowed to use his influence as the coalition’s 61st vote to pressure it to “fulfill its promises”.

In a similar case, Lapid earlier on Tuesday decided to appoint MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz) as Israel’s Consul General in Shanghai.