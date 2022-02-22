IDF fighters from the Maglan reconnaissance unit on Tuesday evening eliminated a 13-year-old Palestinian Arab terrorist who threw firebombs at Israeli vehicles on Highway 60 in the Gush Etzion area.

The fighters operated near the Palestinian Arab village of Al-Khader and identified three suspects who arrived at a spot from which firebombs were thrown at Israeli vehicles several times in recent weeks.

The fighters opened fire at one of the suspects, hitting him. IDF fighters provided him with primary medical care at the scene and he was later pronounced dead.

A military source said the teen was part of a squad of three terrorists. This is the seventh time in the last month that they have thrown firebombs at Israeli vehicles on Highway 60.

The head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Shlomo Ne'eman, congratulated the IDF soldiers on their operation near Al-Khader.

"The IDF soldiers did well to kill the Arab who tried to burn Jews alive. If this trend continues, I am sure we will see fewer firebombs in Gush Etzion in particular and in Judea and Samaria in general. Well done! There is a reward for your hard work," he said.