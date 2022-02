A gunman has taken multiple hostages at an Apple store in Amsterdam..

"There is a person with a firearm in the store ... police forces are there with many units and specialist units at the scene to get the situation under control," the Amsterdam police tweeted.

Police said they had sent special units to deal with the situation.

Local broadcaster AT5 reported that witnesses heard gunshots.

Video from the scene shows a man waving a gun and holding a presumed hostage by the neck.