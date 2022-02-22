A Holocaust memorial in Xanthis, Greece honoring the 526 Jews from the city who were murdered by the Nazis was unveiled.

The monument is situated in Eleftherias Square in Xanthi, Thrace, and features 526 pebbles alongside parts of two train rails symbolizing the route the Jews took to Treblinka.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by local and federal politicians, representatives of the local emergency services, the Democritus University of Thrace, and representatives of Greek Jewish communities and organizations.

Earlier in the day, officials paid a visit to the Jewish cemetery of Xanthi where the head rabbi of Thessaloniki, Rabbi Aaron Israel, held a memorial service. Afterwards, Xanthi Mayor Emmanuel Tsepelis met official guests at the town hall before they walked to Eleftherias Square for the unveiling, that began with a memorial service by Rabbi Israel.

Speakers at the event included Tsepelis, the Regional Governor of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Christos Metios, the Ambassador of Israel Yossi Amrani, the president of the International Alliance for the Remembrance of the Holocaust, George Polydorakis, the president of the Central Board of Jewish Communities, David Saltiel and Minister of Education Niki Kerameos.

Video messages from descendants of Xanthi Jews were also played at the ceremony.

The event concluded with a performance by soprano Mariangela Chatzistamatiou, who performed songs written by Greek Jewish prisoners of Auschwitz. She was accompanied by the philharmonic of the Municipality of Xanthi.