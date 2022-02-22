A two-year-old boy was brought to a Magen David Adom (MDA) station in southern Israel Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle.

MDA staff provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to Soroka Hospital in critical condition - where he was pronounced dead.

Senior MDA paramedic Amir Abu Siam and MDA paramedic Dana Pinos said: "We were outside the MDA station when a commercial vehicle arrived in which the boy was lying unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury. We immediately put him in an intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital while he was receiving medical treatment, while he was unconscious and his condition was critical."