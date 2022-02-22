Knesset Speaker MK Mickey Levy on Monday hosted a bipartisan congressional delegation consisting of over 40 members of the US House of Representatives visiting Israel with AIPAC.

During the meetings, Speaker of the Knesset Levy stressed the importance of ensuring nuclear weapons stay out of Iran's reach and thanked the congressional delegation for their unwavering support of Israel.





Speaker of the Knesset MK Mickey Levy: "The United States is our greatest ally and we owe so much for its resilient standing by our side. The bipartisan support in Israel’s right to pursue a peaceful and safe livelihood for its people is a cornerstone of Israeli national security. I am thankful to Members of Congress for passing the Iron Dome funding bill to replace missile interceptors in an unprecedented vote, which will forever go down as one of the greatest displays of support by the American people in Israel. I also send my gratitude to AIPAC for its vital work in strengthening the ties between the Knesset and the Congress and its assistance in advancing Israel’s interests in Washington".





House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA): "More than three dozen U.S. lawmakers have traveled to Israel this week to proclaim in-person what has been true for a generation: America supports Israel. That mutual respect has never been based upon what political party is in power—in either country. I want to thank Speaker Levy and the rest of Israel's leadership for taking the time to meet with us today. Together, we recognize the threat the Iranian regime poses, and we are in agreement in our goals of preserving peace and stability, here and around the world".