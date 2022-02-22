A 40-year-old resident of the northern city of Netanya was arrested Monday on suspicion of involvement in a safe robbery in Tel Aviv.

In the robbery, which took place at the end of December 2021, a group of masked thieves broke into a safes rental location in Tel Aviv and attacked the security guard. They brought the security guard down to the basement level, warning him, "Do not mess with us. We did not come to harm you. Be quiet and you will stay alive. Don't be quiet - and we will hurt you."

One of the thieves remained with the security guard, while the others went for the hundreds of safes at the site.

The thieves then broke into dozens of safes, stealing money and valuables worth millions of shekels. They escaped the scene before police arrived.

On Tuesday, Israel Police will request that the court extend the suspect's arrest.