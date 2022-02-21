A high school in Hailey, Idaho was defaced with ‘corrosive’ antisemitic and racist vandalism, including over 20 swastikas, which was discovered last week, KTVB reported.

Wood River School, located in the Blaine County School District, released a statement saying that police are investigating the defacement of a bathroom with nearly two dozen Nazi symbols and also multiple anti-Black racial slurs.

The Blaine County School District attributed the graffiti to two or three students, and said that the district and the school are working with police in their investigation into the incident. They are also looking for anyone with information to contact school administration.

In a joint statement, the school and the board called the vandalism a “corrosive act” and denounced the “hatred that spawned [the graffiti.]”

"The Blaine County School District is dedicated to the proposition that all students are entitled to a quality education irrespective of their race, color, religion or creed," the statement said. "We abhor and will not tolerate any student conduct that displays racism, anti-Semitism or hatred of any kind."

"Acts have consequences and in cases like this, the consequences can reach far beyond anything the perpetrators may have imagined. We have an obligation to assure that our students understand that racism, in any form, is unacceptable,” the statement added.

The incident follows other similar cases of antisemitic vandalism occurring in high schools across the United States, including two Atlanta area high schools whose bathrooms were defaced with antisemitic graffiti during the 2021 High Holy Days.

Many of the instances are reportedly part of a trend where students vandalize and steal school property and post photos on social media platform TikTok.