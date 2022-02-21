The US has presented evidence to the UN that the Russian government has prepared lists of Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following an invasion of Ukraine, the Washington Post reported.

The letter sent to UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet states that the US has "credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation."

The letter further states that Russia is preparing “targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture” against Ukrainians and calls the expected invasion a “human rights catastrophe” in the making.

According to the letter, also expected to be targeted are “Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, the US cited intelligence reports saying that Russian military officers have already received orders to launch the invasion of Ukraine.

Later on Sunday, the US embassy in Moscow warned Americans of potential attacks in public places in Russia, including along the border with Ukraine.

The embassy told Americans in Russia to "avoid crowds" and "have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance".

At the same time, satellite imagery from US company Maxar revealed that there have been multiple new field deployments of armored equipment and troops in Russia near the border with Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday proposed a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, and the proposal was accepted in principle by both parties, the Elysee Palace said, according to AFP.

The statement said that Macron also proposed a Ukraine summit with all involved parties.

At the same time, the Elysee Palace also stressed that a Putin-Biden summit “can only be held if Russia does not invade Ukraine”.

The White House later confirmed that President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin if an invasion of Ukraine hasn’t happened