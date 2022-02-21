Rabbi Chaim Druckman, a senior rabbi in the Religious-Zionist movement, spoke to Esti Perez on Kan Bet Monday about his recent diagnosis with the coronavirus and said that he is breathing well and expects a speedy recovery.

"Already on Shabbat I felt unwell and yesterday I felt I was not all right, so they examined me and found that I was positive," he said. "Sometimes being positive is negative."

Even before he contracted the virus, he was extra careful. "The truth is, I'm careful all the time," he said. "I believe I should be part of the people of Israel, like everyone else. Even though I was put in a cage, I still got infected."

"Yesterday I slept a lot," he said. "This morning I got up for prayer on time. It is written: 'Be strong like a lion.' Even now I am not at my best, but what can be done? With G-d's help, this will pass."

"I am vaccinated four times," he stressed. "I hope everything will be fine and it will pass with the help of G-d. They made me a hospital at home. My breathing is excellent, thank G-d, excellent."

Rabbi Druckman said he longs for an end to the pandemic. "Enough, enough," he said. "It's time for this epidemic to pass once and for all."