The number of babies born in 2020 dropped 3.8% in comparison to the number of births in 2018, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported.

In 2020, a total of 177,307 babies were born - 91,101 (51.4%) boys and 86,206 (48.6%) girls.

The number of babies born during 2020 was highest in September, when an average of 514 babies were born per day, and lowest in May, when an average of 463 babies were born per day.

The general fertility rate - i.e. the number of children a woman will have in her lifetime - in 2020 was 2.90 - lower than 2019's 3.01 and 2018's 3.09, but still higher than the 2019 OECD average of 1.61 children per woman.

For Jewish women, the fertility rate was 3.00, while for Arab women, it was 2.82. Women whose religion was not defined had the lowest fertility rate, at just 1.35. In 2020, the fertility rate for Muslim women dropped below three children per woman for the first time, reaching 2.99.

On average, women gave birth to their first babies at the age of 27.7 years. Muslim women birth their first babies at the youngest age, with the average woman having her first child at 24.5 years. Women whose religion is not defined have the highest average age for a first birth, at 30.5 years.

Of the babies born in 2020 to Jewish women, just 7.8% were born out of wedlock - significantly lower than OECD average.

In 2018-2020, haredi women had an average family size of 6.64 children per woman, followed by religious women, with 3.92 children per woman. Secular Jewish women average 1.96 children per woman.