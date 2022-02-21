Jerusalem-district police arrested a woman over suspicions she intentionally killed two of her children some two and a half decades ago, then blamed their deaths on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

The suspect, a woman in her 50s from the Hebron area, is expected to be brought before a judge at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court Monday morning for an extension of her arrest.

On Sunday, the woman’s surviving children, now adults, filed a complaint with Jerusalem police.

The complainants told police that two of their younger siblings died some 25 years ago, ostensibly from SIDS, also known as ‘crib death’, a poorly understood syndrome in which infants die during their sleep, often times despite no known pre-existing medical conditions.

The woman’s two children claimed that their siblings did not in fact die of SIDS, but were killed by their mother.

Following the complaint and an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, with police locating her and taking her into custody.