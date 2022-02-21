The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose one centimeter (0.39") since Sunday, and now stands at 1.06 meters (3.48 feet) below maximum capacity.

Monday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures. There may be light rainfall in northern Israel. Monday night will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly, to just above seasonal average.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with temperatures higher than seasonal average. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains. There may be light local rainfall. During the night, there may be local rainfall in most areas of Israel.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall in northern Israel and along the coastline. There may be isolated thunderstorms. Along the coastline, the winds will pick up. Temperatures will drop significantly, becoming lower than seasonal average.