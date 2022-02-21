Police in Ottawa cleared protesters out of the downtown area Sunday, ending more than three weeks of protests which had shut down large parts of the Canadian capital city.

Utilizing emergency powers granted them by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an unprecedented invocation of the 1988 Emergencies Act, authorities violently evicted members of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ and their supporters, who had gathered in downtown Ottawa when the protests began on January 28th.

The police operation to remove protesters began Friday and ended Sunday, when city officials fenced off parts of the downtown area and snow plows opened up streets which had been closed since the protests began. Police warned protesters who remained in the area Sunday to leave or face arrest.

During a major police sweep Saturday, officers were filmed using pepper spray and stun grenades against protesters,

A total of 191 people were arrested, with those in custody facing 389 criminal charges ranging from obstructing police and mischief to assault and illegal possession of a weapon, Interim Police Chief Steve Bell said.