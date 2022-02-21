British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday set out plans to scrap coronavirus restrictions as part of a "living with COVID" strategy, Reuters reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Johnson will announce the repeal of any pandemic requirements that impinge on personal freedoms.

Under the plans, which have been in the works for weeks, Britain will become the first major European country to allow people who know they are infected with COVID-19 to freely use shops, public transport and go to work.

Johnson said on Sunday he did not want people to "throw caution to the wind" and there was no case for complacency, but explained that the vaccine rollout meant the government wanted to move from state mandation to encouraging personal responsibility.

"Today will mark a moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in our country's history as we begin to learn to live with COVID," he said in a statement ahead of Monday's announcement to parliament.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II had contracted the coronavirus.

An official statement issued by the British Royal Family said that the 95-year-old queen had tested positive through a PCR test but was suffering from only a mild cold.

Last week, the queen’s son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the coronavirus, a day after meeting his mother. The 73-year-old Charles has already recovered from the virus, but has been absent from a number of official events due to his illness.

Charles’ son, Prince William, reportedly contracted COVID-19 in 2020, at a similar time to when his father tested positive the first time.

According to the Sun newspaper, which first reported the story, Prince William kept his diagnosis private to avoid alarming the nation.

Prime Minister Johnson himself dealt with the virus in April of 2020 and even had to go into intensive care.

He later revealed that his health deteriorated so badly after contracting coronavirus that a strategy was drawn up in case he died.